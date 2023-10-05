Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 9.9%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 392 ($4.74). 119,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 195,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.26).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 450.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 453.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.96%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,920 ($43,418.35). In other news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 22,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £99,143.40 ($119,839.72). Also, insider Fiona Beck purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £35,920 ($43,418.35). 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

