Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 94,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Oceanic Wind Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Oceanic Wind Energy

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

