OLO (NYSE:OLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

OLO Trading Down 3.2 %

OLO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. 820,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,251. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $51,940.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,831 shares of company stock worth $742,106. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after buying an additional 815,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Battery Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 3,654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 817,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

