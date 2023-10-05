Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Onex has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 32.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

