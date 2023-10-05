Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.92. 96,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 108,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

