Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 151,131 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Oracle were worth $197,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,396. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.