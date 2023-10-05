Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Up 2.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.68. 11,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.54.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.