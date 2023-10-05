Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $12,734.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,485.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.09 or 0.00833511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00543469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00056457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00132427 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,969,173 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

