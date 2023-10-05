Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 2.9%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 148,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 92,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Pan Global Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

