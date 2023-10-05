Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.21. Paramount Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,112,605 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

