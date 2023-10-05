Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.47. 1,099,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,088. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

