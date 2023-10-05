Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.84. 531,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,117. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.88 and a 200 day moving average of $263.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

