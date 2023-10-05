PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.00

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 45.89 ($0.55), with a volume of 440081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.58).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.16.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

