PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 214,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PennantPark Investment

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,133.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.