Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 5.0 %

WOOF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 220,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,238,000 after buying an additional 359,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

