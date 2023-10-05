Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

PHT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 78,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

