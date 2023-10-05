Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Trading Down 31.5%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) fell 31.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYTCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 697 ($8.42) to GBX 734 ($8.87) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 630 ($7.62) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Sunday, July 2nd.

Playtech Price Performance

Playtech Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

