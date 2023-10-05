Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 8.8%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 177,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 259,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Power Metals Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

