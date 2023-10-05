Prairiewood Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 321,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

