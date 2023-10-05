Prairiewood Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 1,418,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 443,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%. The company had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

