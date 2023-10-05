Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.53. 1,326,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.96 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.