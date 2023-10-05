Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 3.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,680. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

