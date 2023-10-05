Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 433 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $283.80. 436,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.20. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

