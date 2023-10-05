ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.01

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 764363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. Analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

