Provence Wealth Management Group Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,276. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

