Provence Wealth Management Group Has $297,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,193. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.96 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

