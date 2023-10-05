QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.63. QC shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 4,140 shares changing hands.
QC Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.
QC Company Profile
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
