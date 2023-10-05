QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129,051.25

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. QUASA has a total market cap of $129,051.25 and $2,149.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.64 or 1.00038790 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112999 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,004.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

