Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.05 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003407 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006389 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000097 BTC.

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

