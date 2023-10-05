Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of RADLY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 31,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,379. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered Raia Drogasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

