Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 9/20/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 8/14/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 802,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,565. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 36,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $257,232.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,556,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,927,025.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 36,281 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $257,232.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,575,800 and have sold 155,178 shares worth $1,161,645. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

