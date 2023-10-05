Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/20/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/14/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 802,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,565. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 36,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $257,232.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,556,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,927,025.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 36,281 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $257,232.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,575,800 and have sold 155,178 shares worth $1,161,645. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

