Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 9/21/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 9/20/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/14/2023 – ARS Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 802,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,565. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
