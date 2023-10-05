Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Major Shareholder Buys $371,500.00 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $371,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,661.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Archon Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $627,326.72.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 272,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.30 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 745,851 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $4,597,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $3,337,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $3,182,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

