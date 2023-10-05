Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 5th (ARIS, CHTR, CMCSA, CQP, DTM, ETRN, EVA, FOXA, HESM, KMI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 5th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

