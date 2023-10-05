Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 5th (AAN, AAP, ABNB, ACCD, ADI, AEE, ALGT, ALK, AMAL, AMAT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 5th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $111.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $75.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $50.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $160.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $125.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $330.00 to $331.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $132.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $47.00 to $33.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $114.00 to $106.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price lowered by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $202.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $5.00 to $4.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $74.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $45.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $49.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $23.00 to $29.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $120.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $116.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $17.50 to $10.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $111.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $525.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $575.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $615.00 to $630.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $571.00 to $620.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $83.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $50.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $102.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $128.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.75.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$6.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $148.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $284.00 to $285.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $201.00 to $195.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $86.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $191.00 to $172.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $372.00 to $341.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $159.00 to $142.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $6.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $167.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $560.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $256.00 to $235.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $700.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $27.00.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $74.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $206.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $155.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $148.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $102.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $620.00 to $613.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $75.00.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $235.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $416.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $3.70 to $2.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $112.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $134.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $165.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $44.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $99.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $106.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $412.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $10.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $421.00 to $403.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $35.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $68.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $110.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $144.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $133.00 to $116.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $2.25.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $257.00 to $235.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $170.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $60.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $6.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $45.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $167.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00.

