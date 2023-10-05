Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 5th (AAN, AAP, ABNB, ACCD, ADI, AEE, ALGT, ALK, AMAL, AMAT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 5th:
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $75.00.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $50.00.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $160.00.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $125.00.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $330.00 to $331.00.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $132.00.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $47.00 to $33.00.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $114.00 to $106.00.
A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price lowered by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $202.00.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $5.00 to $4.00.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $74.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $45.00.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $49.00.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $23.00 to $29.00.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $120.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $116.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $17.50 to $10.00.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $111.00.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $525.00.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $575.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $615.00 to $630.00.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $571.00 to $620.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $83.00.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $50.00.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $102.00.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $128.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.75.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$6.00.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $148.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $284.00 to $285.00.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $201.00 to $195.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $86.00.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $191.00 to $172.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $372.00 to $341.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $159.00 to $142.00.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $6.35.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $167.00.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $560.00.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $256.00 to $235.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $700.00.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $27.00.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $74.00.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $206.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $155.00.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $148.00.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $102.00.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $620.00 to $613.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $75.00.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $235.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $416.00.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $3.70 to $2.50.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $112.00.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $134.00.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $165.00.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $44.00.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $99.00.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $106.00.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $412.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $10.00.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $421.00 to $403.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $35.00.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $68.00.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $110.00.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $144.00.
Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $133.00 to $116.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $2.25.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $257.00 to $235.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $170.00.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $60.00.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $6.00.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $45.00.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $167.00.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00.
