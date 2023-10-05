Reviewing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group -1.49% -1.48% -0.78% Chindata Group 14.82% 7.52% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sportradar Group and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Chindata Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 13.81 $11.48 million ($0.04) -239.25 Chindata Group $5.59 billion 0.54 $94.48 million $0.32 26.00

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Sportradar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Chindata Group

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.