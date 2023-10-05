Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading Down 7.8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 11,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 34,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Rise Gold Trading Down 7.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Rise Gold Company Profile



Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

