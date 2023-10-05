Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $487.83 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $487.83 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.15663459 USD and is up 14.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $11,962,610.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

