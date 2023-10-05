RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.68. 1,114,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $107.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

