Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.44

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.44 and traded as high as C$37.37. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$36.58, with a volume of 93,398 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.5342995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

