Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $3.31

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $68.93 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00012036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003591 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.42678007 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.