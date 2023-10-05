Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 2.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.70. 1,487,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,188,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.