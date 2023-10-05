Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. 2,117,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,948. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $32.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,306,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,689,037 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,193. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

