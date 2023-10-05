Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.84 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

