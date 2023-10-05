Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 291,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 109,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHD traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,228. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

