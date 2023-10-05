Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 210,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 220,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.30. 345,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,593. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

