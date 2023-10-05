SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 586,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,075. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHE LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.