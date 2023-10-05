SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 185 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $95.32. 2,059,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.