Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.