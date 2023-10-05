SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Lifted by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

SEDG stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,069. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.