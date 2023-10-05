Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the period. Confluent comprises about 4.6% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Confluent worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $44,837,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Down 3.4 %

Confluent stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 1,168,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,202. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

